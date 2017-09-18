VIDEO: Ferrari 812 Superfast driven (at Fiorano!)

CAR features writer Wilhelm Lutjeharms recently travelled to Italy to drive the Ferrari 812 Superfast. And, as you can see (and hear!) in the video above, he had the enviable opportunity to sample this 588 kW/718 N.m front-mid-engined GT on the Fiorano Circuit as well. Here’s what he learned…

