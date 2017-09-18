VIDEO: Ford Focus Sedan 1,0T long-term wrap-up

We bid farewell to the Ford Focus Sedan 1,0-litre EcoBoost Powershift after it served in the CAR long-term test fleet for the past 12 months and more than 16 000 km.

Group publisher Neil Piper was the sedan’s main custodian and in the video above he looks to answer the question of whether the three-cylinder EcoBoost engine has what it takes to serve in a C-segment vehicle. He also discusses some of the vehicle’s most appreciated features.

For a more detailed report on this model, be sure to read the October issue of CAR magazine.