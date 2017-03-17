Getaway car leaves jewellery store robber behind

Leave no man behind; that’s a line we’ve heard in many action/heist movies but it looks like it’s a motto that doesn’t follow through into the real world of South African crime.

This video which was supplied by the City of Cape Town and uploaded by Times Live Media shows a jewellery store robber in Gatesville, Athlone sprinting to reach his getaway car; a white Volkswagen Citi Golf.

Unfortunately for him, he was unable to run fast enough and was left to fend for himself. Thankfully he was swiftly detained, just after dropping the R50 000 worth of stolen jewels, by the police officers who were in pursuit.

The suspect has since been charged with armed robbery; this while being on parole for an abalone (perlemoen) poaching conviction.