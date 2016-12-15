VIDEO: Highlights of Performance Shootout 2017

December 15th 2016posted in

Check out the highlights of Performance Shootout 2017, which included two rigorous testing days at the track and four days on an absolutely epic road trip. Which of these outstanding vehicles will be crowned the overall winner? Well, you’ll have to check out our January 2017 issue to find out.

More Performance Shootout 2017 videos: 

  • Jan Prinsloo

    I simply can’t wait to get my copy, I hope it’s already at the post office, going there later today. Doubt it though… Definitely worth the wait. Thanks, I enjoyed watching the video, I cannot the believe the 718 is so much quicker off the line than the M2! Thanks guys, for the best motoring magazine in the world!!! Please go read the VERY ironic intro/editor letter in the final, that’s right, final edition of one of your rival publications (https://www.mysubs.co.za/magazine/topcar)….

  • http://www.racesound.co.za Race Sound Performance Exhaust

    Good times I am sure 🙂