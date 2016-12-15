VIDEO: Highlights of Performance Shootout 2017
Check out the highlights of Performance Shootout 2017, which included two rigorous testing days at the track and four days on an absolutely epic road trip. Which of these outstanding vehicles will be crowned the overall winner? Well, you’ll have to check out our January 2017 issue to find out.
More Performance Shootout 2017 videos:
- Drag race: Nissan GT-R vs. Audi R8 V10 Plus
- Drag race: Mercedes-AMG SL65 vs. Roush Mustang
- Drag race: BMW M2 vs. Porsche 718 Boxster S
- Drag race: Roush Mustang vs. Smart ForTwo Brabus
- Track test: Audi R8 V10 Plus quattro S tronic
- Track test: McLaren 570S Coupé
- Track test: BMW M4 Coupé GTS M-DCT
- Performance Shootout 2017 Highlights
-
Jan Prinsloo
-
http://www.racesound.co.za Race Sound Performance Exhaust