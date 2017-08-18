VIDEO: Kia Soul 1,6D Smart DCT long-term wrap-up

This range-topping Kia Soul 1,6D Smart DCT spent the past year and 20 000 km as part of the CAR long-term test-fleet. With the Soul making it to the CAR Top 12 Best Buys podium again in 2017, we find out whether spending 12 months with this vehicle uncovers any previously unnoticed foibles.

CAR features writer Wilhelm Lutjeharms had possession of the Korean crossover’s keys for the year and shares his thoughts in the wrap-up video above.

For a more detailed report, be sure to read the September issue of CAR magazine.