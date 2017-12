As part of our Performance Shootout 2015, we put the lightweight Alfa Romeo 4C up against the focussed Porsche Cayman GTS. The Cayman has more power and torque, but is also heavier. Place your bets!

Click here for our Performance Shootout 2015 highlights video.

Parts of this video were shot using a GoPro Hero3+ Black Edition camera. Follow @wohza on Twitter.