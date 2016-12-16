VIDEO: Porsche bids farewell to Audi WEC team

Sadly, we will not be seeing Audi return to the WEC next year due to the financial strains that Volkswagen’s emission scandal have placed on the group.

Ignoring the past couple of years, Audi has experienced a lot of success in the endurance championship, especially after it started to take advantage of turbodiesel technology.

Porsche returned to the WEC just over three years ago, at which point it saw an immediate success and gave the likes of Audi, Peugeot and Toyota a very hard time.

The Audi WEC team isn’t the only racing department to receive the axe. The immensely successful Volkswagen WRC team also fell victim to budget cuts and will not be competing in the 2017 season.

Audi’s focus is said to shift into the greener pastures of Formula-E racing. Porsche will continue to compete in the endurance series with Toyota now being its main competitor.