VIDEO: Toyota Prius 1,8 long-term wrap-up

CAR associate editor Gareth Dean summarises the time he spent with the Toyota Prius over the past year and nearly 18 000 km. The purpose-built hybrid proved to offer excellent comfort and refinement over the 12 months, with CAR observing an average fuel consumption of just 4,71 L/100 km.

Watch the video above as Gareth recounts his time with the Prius and provides a few key insights. To read the full wrap-up, grab a copy of the October 2017 issue of CAR magazine.