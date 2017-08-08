VW Golf driver pulls off remarkable (extended) save!

This footage from Brands Hatch in the United Kingdom shows a Volkswagen Golf racer pulling off an utterly remarkable save. Well, for the most part, anyway.

The short clip shows VAG Trophy racer Kenan Dole lose control of his Golf at Paddock Hill Bend at the very front of the field.

After skidding this way and that (and even finding himself facing pretty much the wrong way at one point), Dole somehow manages to regain control of the car … before crunching into an Audi TT.

Watch the video above, and also have a look at the in-car footage below, uploaded to Twitter by Dole himself…