Watch angry motorist feel the wrath of karma…

Dashcam footage from Russia shows an angry motorist shouting and gesticulating at a fellow road-user … before feeling the wrath of karma.

Although the intersection looks somewhat confusing, it seems the driver of the green sedan cut through a red light.

Not happy that other motorists didn’t wait for him to cross the intersection, he hangs out the window, shouting and seemingly making a few less-than-friendly hand gestures.

But he should have been looking the other way…