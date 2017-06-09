Watch Astra GTC chase Mégane RS … and crash hard!

This footage from the Nürburgring shows an Opel Astra GTC chasing a Renault Mégane RS, before crashing hard.

The video shows the Astra enter the corner carrying far too much speed, causing it to slam into the barrier, roll over and cross the track, before thudding into the barrier on the other side.

The driver can be seen getting out of the vehicle soon after the crash, but the passenger was reportedly transported to hospital for observation.

Watch the video above…