Watch biker take revenge on rude Hyundai driver!

This helmet-camera footage shows a Hyundai driver cut off a motorcyclist, who then exacts revenge in what must have been rather a satisfying manner.

The motorist pulls out in front of the biker, who hits his hooter in response. The driver, though, doesn’t realise he left his wallet and phone on top of his car, with the former falling onto the road.

The biker scoops up the wallet and gives chase, while the phone somehow stays fixedÂ to the top of the car. As the biker approaches the car and attempts to catch the attention of its driver, the latter flips the bird and waves the biker away.

We’ll leave you to watch the video above to find out what happens nextâ€¦