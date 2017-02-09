Watch BMW M6 driver’s reckless undertaking move

This dashcam footage from the United Kingdom shows a BMW M6 driver recklessly undertaking the camera-equipped vehicle, barely making it through the smallest of gaps.

According to the video description, the M6 was behind the camera-equipped Seat Leon Cupra 290 as both vehicles merged onto the highway.

The Seat immediately moved over to the outside lane, prompting the BMW driver to hit the loud pedal and squeeze through a rapidly closing gap.

Boy, that was close…