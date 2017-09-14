Watch Botswana bus driver pull VERY reckless move

This cellphone footage filmed in Botswana shows a bus driver attempt to overtake a string of vehicles in the face of oncoming traffic.

The video shows the bus – branded as a Bamangwato Coach Tours vehicle – come barrelling past the camera-equipped vehicle, forcing numerous oncoming drivers to take evasive action.

The bus driver eventually pushes back into the correct lane, before overtaking two more vehicles a few seconds later.

Watch the video above, but be warned that it contains a smattering of strong language…