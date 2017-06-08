Watch ‘Cape Storm’ winds blow over truck on N1!
WORCESTER - TRUCK BLOWN OVER
Footage from the Western Cape shows strong winds blowing over a truck on the N1 near Worcester.
The video, captured from a trailing vehicle, shows the truck driver slow down and activate the vehicle’s hazards. Eventually, the driver brings the truck to a stop, but the winds then force it over onto its side.
