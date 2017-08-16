Watch driver cause crash on N1 and attempt to flee

This dashcam footage filmed on the N1 in Johannesburg shows a motorist cause a nasty crash, before attempting to flee the scene. Thankfully, two other quick-thinking motorists managed to block the driver before he managed to get away.

The video, which was apparently filmed near Centurion on Tuesday and obtained by Jacaranda FM, shows the driver of what appears to be a first-generation Ford Mondeo (the low-resolution quality and blurring of numberplates makes it hard to be certain) crash into a bakkie, sending the light commercial vehicle thudding into a concrete barrier and then over onto its roof.

Once the sedan comes to a halt, its driver attempts hits the loud pedal in an attempt to flee the scene, but two other motorists (one in a white sedan and the other in a Volkswagen Amarok) manage to block him in, eventually forcing him to a stop.

The condition of the driver (and any possible passengers) of the bakkie remains unclear.

Watch the footage above…