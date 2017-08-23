Watch driver ram learner ‘hogging’ the right lane…

This dashcam footage from Australia shows a Toyota Land Cruiser ramming into a Toyota FJ Cruiser after the learner driver in the latter apparently hogged the right lane.

The road-rage incident, which took place on a two-lane stretch of road in Newcastle, New South Wales, resulted in the 47-year-old driver of the white Land Cruiser being charged.

The video shows the driver of the Land Cruiser becoming impatient with the learner driver in the right lane, before intentionally ramming into the FJ at around the 55-second mark.

Watch the footage above…