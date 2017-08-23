Watch driver ram learner ‘hogging’ the right lane…

Driver Rams P plater in road rage attack - Maitland rd NewcastleChoosing the right Dash Cam: http://www.dashcamownersaus.com.au/buying/buying-guides/choosing-a-dash-cam/

Posted by Dash Cam Owners Australia on Saturday, 19 August 2017
August 23rd 2017posted in

This dashcam footage from Australia shows a Toyota Land Cruiser ramming into a Toyota FJ Cruiser after the learner driver in the latter apparently hogged the right lane.

The road-rage incident, which took place on a two-lane stretch of road in Newcastle, New South Wales, resulted in the 47-year-old driver of the white Land Cruiser being charged.

The video shows the driver of the Land Cruiser becoming impatient with the learner driver in the right lane, before intentionally ramming into the FJ at around the 55-second mark.

Watch the footage above…

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: / / /

  • Danilo Munhequete

    The road is public, and we do share it with learner drivers, senior drivers, and people with emotional issues that are unaware that they are driving in the wrong way.
    We need to calm down and not “respond angrily” (this Land Cruiser driver lost about 30 seconds or more of his commute just to give the FJ driver a lesson – which cost the LC driver some nasty charges… think twice before you act dumb)