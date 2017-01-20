Watch foolish Mini driver brake-check huge truck!

This dashcam footage from Norway shows an angry Mini driver overtake a truck on a double-solid line before slamming on the brakes.

Unsurprisingly, the heavy truck couldn’t stop in time, which means it clattered into the rear of the little hatchback. Ouch.

We’re guessing the Mini driver was irritated that the truck merged into the left lane in front of him. But regardless of what sparked the incident, brake-checking a truck (or indeed any other vehicle) is just plain foolish…

Watch the video above.