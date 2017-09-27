Watch Ford driver spook himself into crashing
"Took this video off my rear cam on Sunday... I think it was the M1... between the onramp from Capalaba Road and heading to the exit for Ipswich (tollroad). I slowed slightly for traffic slowing ahead of me, the Falcon simply messed up his attempt to overtake"
This footage from Queensland in Australia shows the driver of a Ford Falcon spook himself into crashing on the highway.
The video, recorded by a rear-facing dashcam, shows the Ford cruising in the centre lane (at about 100 km/h, according to the dashcam’s built-in GPS).
The Ford driver then decides to overtake the camera-equipped vehicle, indicating to change lanes. But when he (finally) notices the Mazda3 alongside him, he seemingly gets a fright, overcorrecting and losing control of the car.
Watch the footage above…