Watch Ford Focus ST driver brake-check a cyclist!

This footage from the UK shows a motorist in a previous generation Ford Focus ST brake-check a cyclist.

The video – filmed using a camera attached to the bicycle – shows the cyclist pull out towards the middle of the road as he prepares to pass a couple of parked cars somewhere in Sussex.

The hot hatch driver just about squeezes past but immediately hits the anchors, leaving the cyclist with the choice of either clattering into the back of the Ford or taking his chances on the grass alongside the road.

He opts for the latter, and somehow manages to stay upright.

Watch the footage above but be warned that it contains a sprinkling of strong language…