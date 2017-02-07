Watch Hilux run red light … and get T-boned!

This footage from Australia shows a Toyota Hilux driving straight through a red traffic light, resulting in the bakkie being T-boned by the camera-equipped car.

The incident took place in Launceston, Tasmania.

The video shows the camera-equipped vehicle approaching a set of green lights at an intersection at about 50 km/h. Then, out of nowhere, the previous generation bakkie appears.

After being T-boned, the double-cab tips over onto its side. According to the video description, the Hilux driver merely “suffered some scratches”.