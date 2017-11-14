Watch horrifying Nürburgring pile-up claim 14 cars

This first-person footage from the Nürburgring shows a driver desperately trying to warn oncoming vehicles of a crash blocking the track … with mixed results.

According to reports, the initial crash happened at the Hatzenbach corner, early on the Nordschleife, after a Porsche 911 GT3 RS blew a coolant hose.

The camera-equipped driver managed to stop short of the crash, exiting his vehicle and running back (smartly behind the barrier) in an attempt to warn others of the danger up ahead. Some were able to stop in time and others not.

By the end, some 14 vehicles had been damaged and two drivers were injured. Watch the video above…