Watch Hyundai ix35 driver use Mini as a ramp!

Startling dashcam footage from Australia shows a Hyundai ix35 hit a Mini convertible, sending the SUV into a roll.

The incident took place on a tolled freeway in Victoria known as EastLink.

It’s unclear why the driver of the Mini slammed on the brakes, but the person behind the wheel of the ix35 failed to slow the SUV sufficiently in time, clattering into the back of the convertible and rolling hard.

According to the uploader of the video, the occupants of both vehicles were not seriously injured.

Watch the footage above…