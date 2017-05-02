Watch impatient BMW driver cause a nasty crash!

This dashcam footage shows an impatient BMW driver attempt to overtake slower-moving traffic, but end up crashing into an innocent hatchback.

The video shows the driver of what appears to be an E46 3 Series pull out onto tramlines in a bid to overtake a taxi.

But, thanks to the damp conditions, slippery tracks and perhaps a little too much throttle, the driver loses control of the vehicle, slides in front of the no doubt alarmed taxi driver and crunches into a white hatchback…

Watch the footage above.