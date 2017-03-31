Watch irritated kangaroo attempt to beat up bakkie!
This cellphone footage from Australia shows an irritated kangaroo attack a bakkie after being followed (apparently for about a kilometre).
The incident occurred in Lake Bathurst, New South Wales.
The marsupial is seen hopping along in front of the moving vehicle’s headlamps, before suddenly coming to a stop and facing up to its pursuer.
After a quick staredown, the raging ‘roo launches a seemingly unsuccessful attack on the bakkie.
Watch the footage above…
