Watch irritated kangaroo attempt to beat up bakkie!

This cellphone footage from Australia shows an irritated kangaroo attack a bakkie after being followed (apparently for about a kilometre).

The incident occurred in Lake Bathurst, New South Wales.

The marsupial is seen hopping along in front of the moving vehicle’s headlamps, before suddenly coming to a stop and facing up to its pursuer.

After a quick staredown, the raging ‘roo launches a seemingly unsuccessful attack on the bakkie.

