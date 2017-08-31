Isuzu KB driver crashes … and is caught red-handed!

This dashcam footage from Australia shows the driver of an Isuzu KB rear-end the camera-equipped vehicle in traffic.

The reason for the crash? A classic (and no doubt infuriating for the victim) case of distracted driving.

Luckily, the vehicle that was hit had a rear-facing camera fitted, too, with the resulting footage showing the bakkie driver fiddling with his phone moments before impact. No denying that, then.

Watch the footage above, but be warned that it contains some strong language from the driver, who sustained a shoulder injury…