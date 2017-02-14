Watch Joburg driver smash BMW M6 into estate wall!
CCTV footage captured in Johannesburg and posted to Facebook shows an out-of-control BMW M6 smash into the wall of a security estate.
The property’s surveillance cameras picked up the red coupé speeding up the road. According to the video’s date-stamp, the incident happened on Sunday evening.
The driver loses control, almost clattering into what looks like a silver Volkswagen Polo Vivo, before taking out an intercom pole at the entrance to the estate.
All that’s left is to thud into (or through) the concrete wall…
