Watch Joburg driver smash BMW M6 into estate wall!

CCTV footage from a Johannesburg housing estate captured the moment a BMW M6 driver lost control of the powerful coupe and veers into the intercom pole and smashes through a security wall!

Posted by South-Africa Uncensored on Monday, 13 February 2017
CCTV footage captured in Johannesburg and posted to Facebook shows an out-of-control BMW M6 smash into the wall of a security estate.

The property’s surveillance cameras picked up the red coupé speeding up the road. According to the video’s date-stamp, the incident happened on Sunday evening.

The driver loses control, almost clattering into what looks like a silver Volkswagen Polo Vivo, before taking out an intercom pole at the entrance to the estate.

All that’s left is to thud into (or through) the concrete wall…

  • Danilo Munhequete

    Oh, God…

  • Kobus

    Expensive exercise..