Watch Lego Porsche 911 GT3 RS undergo crash-test!

Crash-testing is an important part of automotive development and it gives consumers a pretty realistic idea of the kind of damage a car will sustain in different types of collisions. The Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club (ADAC) in Germany thought it would be interesting to see how a Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS would perform in a crash-test of its own. And the results are unsurprising.

Captured with a collection of high-speed cameras, the slow-motion video shows the 911 crumbling on impact. Everything from the tyres to the functional plastic flat-six engine can be seen flying into the air while the model inhabitants of the 911 are assumed to sustain some serious injuries.

The 1:8 scale Lego Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS was co-developed by Porsche AG and consists of 2 704 pieces, covering everything from the 4,0-litre flat-six engine to the PDK transmission.