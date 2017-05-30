Watch Mazda CX-3 driver pull off an unlikely save!

This short dashcam video from China shows a Mazda CX-3 driver somehow controlling the vehicle after it (again, somehow) found itself on two wheels.

The footage lasts just 15 seconds so we’re unsure about exactly how the little crossover managed to get its left-side wheels up in the air in the first place.

But, regardless, the driver does exceptionally well to bring the rubber back to terra firma … and avoid clattering into a concrete barrier thereafter.

Watch the video above…