Watch Mustang’s shocking Euro NCAP crash-test

The latest Euro NCAP crash-test results are out … and the Ford Mustang managed to score just two stars. The evaluation was conducted on the current Mustang, and not the recently revealed facelift.

According to Euro NCAP, the Mustang scored 72% for adult occupant safety, 64% for pedestrian safety and just 32% for child occupant safety. It could be argued that this result is predictable since the Mustang managed a similarly dismal score in an IIHS test earlier last year.

Euro NCAP states that “there was insufficient pressure in the airbag to prevent the head from contacting the steering wheel”, which resulted in a poor rating for driver protection. The authority penalised the Mustang for its bad “airbag performance”.

The rear seats of the sportscar were rated “poor” as well, since the belt back there don’t come with pre-tensioners or load-limiters.

According to Euro NCAP, Ford says orders placed after May will receive an updated vehicle equipped with Pre-Collision Assist (with Pedestrian Detection, Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking) and Lane Keeping Aid.

Watch the crash-test in the video above…