Watch Nissan driver play chicken with a huge truck!

This dashcam footage from Australia shows the driver of a Nissan Patrol SUV effectively playing chicken with a massive truck.

The video was recorded on a section of the Barrier Highway in New South Wales.

What appears to be a fifth-generation Patrol suddenly pulls out into the truck’s path, seemingly attempting to overtake another vehicle.

The trucker hits the brakes and the Patrol just about slips between the two vehicles. Listen closely and you’ll hear the truck driver breathe out after the near miss…