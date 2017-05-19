Watch Porsche 911 driver brake-check a truck!

If you’re out and about in your shiny Porsche 911, chances are you’re not going to want to put the German sportscar in harm’s way. But that’s exactly what this motorist did.

Although it’s unclear what happened before the video starts, the footage shows the blue Porsche overtaking the camera-equipped truck, before the angry driver taps the brakes and waves his arm out of the window.

A little while later, the Porsche suddenly comes to a complete stop, and the truck nearly clatters into the back of it. Phew, close call. The 911 driver then exits the vehicle, seemingly to confront his on-road foe.

Unfortunately, that’s where the footage ends, so we’re not sure what happens next…