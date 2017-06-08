Watch reckless driver almost cause head-on crash!

This expletive-laden dashcam footage from the United Kingdom shows the driver of a first-generation Ford Focus execute a highly dangerous overtaking manoeuvre into the face of oncoming traffic.

The video was captured on Woodhead Pass in the north of England and shows the blue hatchback overtaking a lorry and almost colliding head-on first with a Ford Tourneo and then with the camera-equipped vehicle.

Thankfully, everyone escaped unharmed, but things could have ended terribly.

Watch the footage above, but be warned that it contains strong language

