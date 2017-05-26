Watch Renault Clio driver get it VERY wrong…

Crash at the Nürburgring Nordschleife (as many people do) and chances are your mishap will be caught on camera. And that’s exactly what happened to this over-enthusiastic, unfortunate Renault Clio driver.

The video above shows the black hatchback enter the infamous Arenberg corner way too hot, skipping across the gravel trap and slamming into the barrier. The Clio hits the wall with such force that the vehicle lifts up off the ground.

From the looks of things, the driver and passenger escaped without serious injury. The Clio, though, clearly wasn’t so lucky.

Watch the footage above…