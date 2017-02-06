Watch road rage spark VERY nasty highway crash…

This dashcam footage from the United States shows a road-rage incident escalate into a nasty three-vehicle crash.

The incident took place on a highway in Jackson, Mississippi, and was caught on camera by a trucker. At around the 38-second mark, a white sedan seemingly puts pressure on a white bakkie to move into the slow lane, before overtaking.

But the driver of the bakkie tries to keep up – accelerating next to the sedan in the right lane – and even straddles the two lanes when slower-moving vehicles get in the way.

Contact is then made (it seems the sedan driver swerved into the bakkie in the heat of the moment), with a third (innocent) party also becoming part of the crash…

Watch the video above, but be warned of a sprinkling of strong language…