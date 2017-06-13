Watch road-raging Audi driver brake-check truck!

This dashcam footage from the United Kingdom shows an Audi driver cut in front of and then brake-check a large truck in a traffic circle.

The road rage incident took place near Ulceby in North Lincolnshire.

The video shows the truck enter the large traffic circle and move to the inside lane. Suddenly, the Audi A3 cabriolet driver cuts in front of the vehicle and hits the brakes.

After some middle-finger gesturing, the Audi driver sets off, but then slows down again to take a photograph of the truck…