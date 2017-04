This dashcam footage shows the driver of a second-generation Mazda2 send a Hyundai Elantra spinning in an apparent road rage incident.

The video shows the Mazda2 tailgating the Korean sedan, before the driver gives the Hyundai’s rear a bit of a nudge. Pit manoeuvre, anyone?

The Hyundai spins out of control – thankfully not colliding with any other road-users – and the Mazda motorist simply carries on driving…

Watch the footage above.