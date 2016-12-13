Watch short-fused Merc driver pepper-spray rival!

This dashcam video shows a Mercedes-Benz driver whip out his pepper spray after apparently feeling he was wronged by another motorist.

The clip shows the drivers of a Mercedes and a red sedan attempt to merge into the same lane.

The man in the Mercedes is clearly not happy with the result – which sees the red sedan ahead – and blocks the way once traffic comes to a halt. He then emerges from his vehicle, strides over to the sedan and delivers a generous squirt of pepper spray into the cabin. That’ll sting…

Watch the footage above…