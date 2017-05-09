Watch speeding Audi A3 flip … and catch alight!

This startling dashcam footage from Israel shows a speeding Audi A3 driver attempt to take a non-existent gap, rolling the vehicle before it catches alight.

The video – captured by a trailing vehicle, in which the (apparently Russian) driver is attempting to learn to speak English – shows the A3 hatchback slam into a Peugeot 2008, before rolling and clattering into a couple of stationary vehicles (and a pole).

The German hatchback immediately catches alight, and the video ends with the driver attempting to escape through a side window.

Watch the video above…