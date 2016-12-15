Watch street-racer crash Lamborghini Aventador SV

Cellphone footage captured in London shows the driver of a Lamborghini Aventador SuperVeloce crashing into stationary vehicles after partaking in a street race.

According to reports, the crash happened on Park Lane.

The Lamborghini – whose young driver was racing against a Bentley Continental GT – ended up thudding into a Vauxhall Astra and a Mercedes-Benz S-Class, thankfully without causing any injuries.

Watch the video above (but be warned you may pick up a hint of strong language) and check out the damage to the vehicle in the Instagram post below…