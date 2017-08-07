Watch street-racing Jaguar XKR cause nasty wreck…

This dashcam footage shows a Jaguar XKR race a black Mercedes-Benz through traffic … and end up causing a nasty wreck.

The video shows the vehicles come racing past either side of the camera-equipped car, before the speeding Jag slams into a poorly parked van, ricocheting into two other vehicles.

And the Mercedes (which we suspect is a previous-generation E-Class coupé)? Well, its driver simply disappears into the distance…

Watch the footage above.