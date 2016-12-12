Watch this road-rage battle end in disaster…
This dashcam footage shows a motorist determined to squeeze in front of another driver – which he or she eventually manages, but at quite a cost.
The video shows a blue sedan attempt to slip into the smallest of gaps between the camera-equipped car and the vehicle ahead.
The driver of the blue vehicle is clearly upset that he or she isn’t allowed in, and has another go despite the distinct lack of a gap.
And that’s when it all really goes south…
Gerrie Ferreira