Watch truck dangerously overtake another on N1

Well done sugar fields logistics. Seems like your employees has absolutely no regard for fellow road users. Share share share

Posted by Crime Page SA on Sunday, 18 June 2017
June 20th 2017posted in

Footage of a truck (slowly) overtaking another truck in the face of oncoming traffic on the N1 in the Western Cape has been published online.

The video was reportedly captured on the N1 near Laingsburg.

It shows one truck attempting to overtake another, with the latter pulling over onto the yellow line. But the overtaking truck struggles to accelerate past, and motorists travelling in the opposite direction are forced to take evasive action and move over into the emergency lane.

Eventually, after nearly a minute and a half, the dangerous overtaking manoeuvre is complete. Watch the footage above…

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in: /

  • teofli

    Happens regularly. Truck and bus drivers are starting to behave like some taxi drivers.