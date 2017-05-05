Watch VW’s new baby SUV being thrashed at the ‘Ring

A camouflaged version of Volkswagen’s upcoming subcompact crossover has been filmed speeding round the Nürburgring.

The footage shows VW’s upcoming baby SUV – which is expected to share its MQB underpinnings with the next-generation Polo and rival the likes of the Renault Captur, Ford EcoSport and Nissan Juke – being thrashed round the famous track in Germany.

While it wouldn’t be too hard to guess what sort of engine line-up might be available once the Volkswagen goes into full production in 2018, it’s not clear exactly what is nestling beneath this particular mule’s bonnet.

But, as AutoEvolution points out, the most powerful petrol engine in the Audi Q2 (a VW Group vehicle with which the T-Cross will likely share much) range is a 140 kW/320 N.m 2,0-litre TFSI unit, which allows a claimed 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6,8 seconds (with a little help from quattro, of course).

And that mill – sadly not part of the local Q2 line-up – would surely help make the little VW pretty darn fun to drive … Nürburgring access or not.

Watch the footage of the mule above, which was uploaded to YouTube by “Carspotter Jeroen”…