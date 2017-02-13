Watch wind tip moving truck onto police car!

A police department in the United States has released footage of a large truck being blown over, crushing a police vehicle in the process.

The incident took place near Elk Mountain, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, with wind speeds reportedly passing 110 km/h.

Thankfully, the police car was unoccupied at the time, and the two occupants of the truck were not injured.

“Our troopers were already in the same area working on two other semi-trucks that had blown off the interstate,” Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Kelly Finn told EastIdahoNews.

“Fortunately nobody was in the police car or it would have been a lot worse.”