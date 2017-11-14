Why you should look even when the light’s green…
Red lights don't apply to some.
Remember, just because you get a Green light doesn't mean it is safe to go.
This dashcam footage from Australia shows a hatchback running a red traffic light, only to be clattered into by an oncoming vehicle.
The video shows the red hatch come speeding into the intersection, right into the path of traffic. The drivers of two vehicles at the front of their respective queues manage to spot the red-light runner and avoid it, but the third is not quite so lucky (nor quite as aware).
And that, folks, is why you should always check for oncoming vehicles, even if the traffic lights have already turned green. Watch the footage below…