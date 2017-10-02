Why you shouldn’t blindly accept a gap in traffic…
"Corner of Boyland ave and Beaudesert road Archerfield. Everyone is ok."
This dashcam footage from Australia shows a Toyota Auris driver attempt to take a gap offered in traffic … only to quickly regret it.
The video, captured in Queensland, shows a Chrysler PT Cruiser Convertible come to a stop, presumably to let the Auris (known in Australia as a Corolla hatchback) – or indeed the bakkie alongside it – out into traffic.
The driver of the Toyota gleefully accepts, but falls to look for faster-moving traffic in the second lane. The result? A bit of a crash. Thankfully, nobody was seriously injured.
Watch the footage above but be warned that it contains some strong language…
