This surveillance footage shows a Kia driver get out of her vehicle at the entrance to a parking lot, but forget to apply the handbrake.

The video shows the woman pull up to a ticket machine. Realising she won’t be able to reach the button from inside the car, she decides to get out to take her ticket.

But, since she clearly didn’t apply the handbrake, the white hatchback runs away from her.

Watch the footage above…