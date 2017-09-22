Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport
- Image gallery
- Video
Related articles on
Tagged in: Jaguar F-type / Jaguar F-Type 400 Sport
It’s not often one sees a brand cutting pricing, but that’s exactly what Jaguar Land Rover South Africa has just done, across as many as seven of its local model line-ups. Yes, the local arm o...Read More
If you’re dropping over a million bucks on a new vehicle, you’d expect something relatively hefty to be resting beneath the bonnet (or over the rear axle), right? Well, it seems that’...Read More
Until recently, the Jaguar F-Type was available only with either a supercharged V6 or V8 engine. But last month, the British sportscar announced a new entry-level four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium ...Read More
A Jaguar F-Type driver has been arrested after being caught reportedly travelling at 231 km/h on the N4 near Alkmaar in Mpumalanga. According to the Lowvelder community newspaper, the 40-year-old male...Read More
Last week, Jaguar added a new four-cylinder (yes, four-cylinder) engine to its F-Type sports car range. And now the British automaker has given us a little sample of this new entry-level model’s...Read More