Mercedes Benz SLC300

  • Image gallery
  • Video
September 22nd 2017

Related articles on Car mag logo

Tagged in:

Dry sump

car placeholder
December 2nd 2010posted in

In the September issue in the road test of the Mercedes Benz SLS AMG you talk about drysump lubrication. Can you explain what that entails? GEORGE – Windhoek A dry sump is one that is not used t...

Read More

GT3 spec SLS unleashed

August 12th 2010CAR magazineposted in

With the FIA GT3 European Championship as entertaining as this year's season has proved thus far, Mercedes-Benz has seemingly made the right move in motorsport after Formula One, announcing recently t...

Read More

Suspension: How low can you go?

September 1st 2009posted in

Among the favourite tweaks used by tuners to improve roadholding are lowering a car's suspension and fitting uprated shocks. But, as with all modifications, there are right and wrong ways of doing thi...

Read More